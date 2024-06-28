Skeena Resources Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

TSE:SKE opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$7.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

