Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOT. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
