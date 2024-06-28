SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Trading Up 1.2 %
SOBKY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
About SoftBank
