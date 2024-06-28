SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Up 1.2 %

SOBKY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.