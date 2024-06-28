Sondrel (LON:SND) Trading Down 14.3%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 384,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,514,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Sondrel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.83. The company has a market cap of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Sondrel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.