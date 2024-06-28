Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonova Trading Up 0.4 %

Sonova stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sonova has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

