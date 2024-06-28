South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.31 on Friday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

