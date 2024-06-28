Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 6,475.0% in June

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 6,475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Up 7.1 %
OTCMKTS:SPVNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
