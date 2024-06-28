Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,748.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,748 ($34.86) and last traded at GBX 2,757.80 ($34.98), with a volume of 677404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,790 ($35.39).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.91) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.26) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.83) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.95) to GBX 3,520 ($44.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,441 ($81.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,204.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,403.19.

In other news, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.43) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,626.77). In related news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.61), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,517.56). Also, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.43) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,626.77). Insiders bought 1,061 shares of company stock worth $3,465,350 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

