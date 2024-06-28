Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 2.04. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
