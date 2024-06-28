Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.

Square Enix Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $47.16.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

