St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $545.18

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 545.18 ($6.92) and traded as high as GBX 557 ($7.07). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.98), with a volume of 3,014,459 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 750 ($9.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Trading Up 1.0 %

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 545.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.