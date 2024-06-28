St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $46,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of WFRD opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

