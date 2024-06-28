St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 6,400 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

