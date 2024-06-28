Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

