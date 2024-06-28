Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stolt-Nielsen
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.