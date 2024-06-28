Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $436.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

