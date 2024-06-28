Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

