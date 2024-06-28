Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,110.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of SURDF opened at $31.95 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
