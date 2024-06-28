Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,110.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of SURDF opened at $31.95 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

