Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,132,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,920,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.