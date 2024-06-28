Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,132,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 5,920,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

