Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in June

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSREY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

