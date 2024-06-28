Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

SSMXY opened at $15.99 on Friday. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

