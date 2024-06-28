T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

