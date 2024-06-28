Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 12.7%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 1,803,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,250% from the average daily volume of 76,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.01 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 49.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.

About Tanfield Group

(Get Free Report)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.