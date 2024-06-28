TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Kevin B. Engel Sells 546 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38.

TRP stock opened at C$52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.54. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

