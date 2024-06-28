TD Securities Downgrades Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Strong Sell

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

