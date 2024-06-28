TD Securities Downgrades Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOT

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.