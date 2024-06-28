TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $132.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.82.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

