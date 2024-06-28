Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.49% of Teladoc Health worth $377,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $9,714,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $392,913. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.