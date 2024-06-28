The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $725.11

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.11 ($9.20) and traded as low as GBX 724 ($9.18). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.18), with a volume of 1,103,708 shares changing hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 725.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.42. The firm has a market cap of £640.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,447.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

