The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

