The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

