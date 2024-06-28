The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average is $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

