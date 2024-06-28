The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walt Disney by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,259 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

