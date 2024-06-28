Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 34,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,077,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,481,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

