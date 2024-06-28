Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Get Timken alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.