Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at C$24.08 on Friday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$18.09 and a twelve month high of C$31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.75.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

