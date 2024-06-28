TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.62

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.62 and last traded at $111.60, with a volume of 1934757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

