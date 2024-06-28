Todd Bazemore Sells 4,653 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,040 shares in the company, valued at $394,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Todd Bazemore sold 2,093 shares of KALA BIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $12,746.37.

KALA stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). Research analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

