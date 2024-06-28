TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 53866320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.