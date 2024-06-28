TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $381.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.89. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

