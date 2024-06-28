Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 15,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

