U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.