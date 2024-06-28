UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 65.6% in June

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

UCB Trading Up 0.9 %

UCBJY opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

