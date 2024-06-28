Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.62

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 24765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.53 ($0.03).
Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25.
About Ukrproduct Group
Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ukrproduct Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.