Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.