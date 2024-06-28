United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 412,397 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 412,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 382,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

