United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.74. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

