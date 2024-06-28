Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Sells C$2,107,100.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00.

TSE VLE opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$441.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.31. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.57 and a 52-week high of C$6.10.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

