Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.61% of RH worth $408,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in RH by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in RH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $12,392,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.07. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

