Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,625,559 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.44% of Aurora Innovation worth $364,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.73. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,094.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

