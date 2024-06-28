Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.99% of Hillenbrand worth $402,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

