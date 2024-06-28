Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $404,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

